David Lynch Releases Eerie, Hypnotic New Video for “I Have a Radio”: Watch

David Lynch

David Lynch has returned with another gem for his increasingly popular YouTube channel. He’s turned the dial back to 2011 and has dropped an eerie, if not morbidly hypnotic, music video for Crazy Clown Time bonus track “I Have a Radio”.

Even for the auteur, it’s not much. Two oil figures dance in unison to the track, looking like something out of a Stephen Gammell nightmare. If you make it through the full six minutes, you’ll be rewarded by a bunch of pig fucking noises.



Watch “I Have a Radio” below. In quasi-related news, if you’re looking for the brighter side of Lynch, you would be wise to grab a cup of coffee, a black and white cookie, maybe even some Hennigans, and check out Sein Peaks.

