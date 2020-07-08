Deftones Unveil Rescheduled Dates for North American Tour

Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks

After postponing their summer North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deftones have just unveiled the rescheduled dates. The outing will now take place in summer 2021, with originally planned support acts Gojira and Poppy still on board.

The revised itinerary kicks off with an August 12th, 2021, show in Minneapolis, and runs through a September 22nd gig in Portland, Oregon.



“Our North American tour with special guests, Gojira and Poppy, has now been rescheduled for August – September of 2021,” Deftones announced on Facebook. “If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The originally scheduled 2020 tour would have supported a new Deftones album, which was slated to arrive this summer. While the tour has been pushed to next year, the LP is still set to surface this year, with a tentative September release mentioned by drummer Abe Cunningham.

See Deftones’ new North American tour itinerary below. Tickets for the new dates will be available here.

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

08/20 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

08/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

09/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at MODA Center