Deftones Unveil Rescheduled Dates for North American Tour

After postponing their summer North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deftones have just unveiled the rescheduled dates. The outing will now take place in summer 2021, with originally planned support acts Gojira and Poppy still on board.
The revised itinerary kicks off with an August 12th, 2021, show in Minneapolis, and runs through a September 22nd gig in Portland, Oregon.
“Our North American tour with special guests, Gojira and Poppy, has now been rescheduled for August – September of 2021,” Deftones announced on Facebook. “If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
The originally scheduled 2020 tour would have supported a new Deftones album, which was slated to arrive this summer. While the tour has been pushed to next year, the LP is still set to surface this year, with a tentative September release mentioned by drummer Abe Cunningham.
See Deftones’ new North American tour itinerary below. Tickets for the new dates will be available here.
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
08/15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
08/20 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
08/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
09/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at MODA Center