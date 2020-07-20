What’s Streaming on Disney Plus in August 2020

Disney+ is opening the door to its new family members in August 2020. Joining the Mouse House are Marvel’s greatest mutants, Marvel’s first family, and Charles M. Schulz’s lovable neighborhood brats (not to mention, America’s favorite beagle).
Still lost? That’s okay. More specifically, Disney+ is getting 2000’s X-Men, 2015’s Fantastic Four, and 2015’s The Peanuts Movie as they continue to lean on their Fox merger and eke out titles by the spoonful. What a strange world, huh?
That’s not all! The network will also premiere the Bryan Cranston-starring The One and Only Ivan, the family comedy Magic Camp, and a film on legendary songwriter/Little Shop of Horrors mastermind Howard Ashman aptly dubbed Howard.
In addition to new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney, and Pixar in Real Life, you’ll also be able to revisit some other Disney blockbusters like Ant Man and the Wasp, Beauty and the Beast, and The Greatest Showman.
Check out the entire list below. However, if you’re looking for more adult selections, you can check out what’s going down at Hulu and stay tuned to see what’s hitting Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available August 7th
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Disney Plus Originals
Howard
Muppets Now – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”
Available August 14th
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
Disney Plus Originals
The One and Only Ivan
Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp
One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”
Available August 21st
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Disney Plus Originals
Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True – Episode 302 – “National Parks”
Available August 28th
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Disney Plus Originals
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True – Episode 303 – “Farming”
