What’s Streaming on Disney Plus in August 2020

X-Men (20th Century Fox)

Disney+ is opening the door to its new family members in August 2020. Joining the Mouse House are Marvel’s greatest mutants, Marvel’s first family, and Charles M. Schulz’s lovable neighborhood brats (not to mention, America’s favorite beagle).

Still lost? That’s okay. More specifically, Disney+ is getting 2000’s X-Men, 2015’s Fantastic Four, and 2015’s The Peanuts Movie as they continue to lean on their Fox merger and eke out titles by the spoonful. What a strange world, huh?



That’s not all! The network will also premiere the Bryan Cranston-starring The One and Only Ivan, the family comedy Magic Camp, and a film on legendary songwriter/Little Shop of Horrors mastermind Howard Ashman aptly dubbed Howard.

In addition to new episodes of Muppets Now, One Day at Disney, and Pixar in Real Life, you’ll also be able to revisit some other Disney blockbusters like Ant Man and the Wasp, Beauty and the Beast, and The Greatest Showman.

Check out the entire list below. However, if you’re looking for more adult selections, you can check out what’s going down at Hulu and stay tuned to see what’s hitting Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available August 7th

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Disney Plus Originals

Howard

Muppets Now – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Available August 14th

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

Disney Plus Originals

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp

One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Available August 21st

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Disney Plus Originals

Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True – Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Available August 28th

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Disney Plus Originals

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True – Episode 303 – “Farming”

