Doja Cat Caught COVID-19 After Saying It’s Just “A Flu”

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is known as much for her controversial remarks and behavior as she is for her music, but if you spit enough BS eventually you’re gonna get some on yourself. Back in the early days of the pandemic, the rapper mocked coronavirus fears, saying in an Instagram live video, “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu! Ya’ll are pussies.” Well, hopefully she’s popped that Corona, because Doja Cat has revealed she contracted COVID-19.

Doja disclosed the news during an interview with Capital XTRA. Asked how she’d been doing in lockdown, she looked sheepish and said, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.” She went on to say she’s “okay now,” but had a “four-day symptom freakout.”



While we don’t relish anyone getting ill, you have to at least acknowledge the irony when a corona denier comes face to face with the virus. And double points for going on to blame it on essential workers like food delivery drivers.

Watch Doja Cat admit to catching coronavirus, followed by the video of her downplaying its serious just a few months ago.