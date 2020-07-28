Menu
Dua Lipa Announces “Levitating” Remix with Missy Elliott and Madonna

Blessed Madonna, formerly known as The Black Madonna, produced the remix

on July 28, 2020, 10:20am
Dua Lipa with Missy Elliott, Blessed Madonna, and Madonna
Dua Lipa with Missy Elliott, Blessed Madonna, and Madonna

Dua Lipa is teaming up with Missy Elliott and Madonna for a remix of her song “Levitating”. It’s due out on August 14th.

“DREAMS COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!!” Dua Lipa captioned a photo announcing the star-studded collaboration. The remix will be produced by Blessed Madonna — the producer formerly known as The Black Madonna.

“Levitating” appears on Dua Lipa’s sensational sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, one of our favorite releases from 2020 so far.

Recently, Dua Lipa participated in another massive collaboration, teaming up with three of reggaeton’s finest — J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and producer Tainy — for “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)”.

