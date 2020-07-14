R.I.P. Eddie Gale, Jazz Trumpeter for Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor Dies at 78

Eddie Gale, photo via Blue Note Records

Eddie Gale, the celebrated jazz trumpeter known for his work with Sun Ra Arkestra and Cecil Taylor, died July 10th at the age of 78.

The Brooklyn-born Gale got his started studying under trumpeter Kenny Dorham, which manifested into sessions alongside John Coltrane, Cecil Taylor, Booker Ervin, and Larry Jones. Notably, Gale performed on Taylor’s landmark 1966 free jazz album Unit Structures for Bluenote Records.



After being introduced to Sun Ra by drummer C. Scoby Stroman in the 1960’s, Gale become a frequent collaborator of the jazz titan. He toured and recorded extensively with Sun Ra Arkestra throughout the 1960’s and 70’s, and can be heard playing on the 1978 album Lanquidity.

Gale also went on release his own solo albums under Blue Note: 1968’s Ghetto Music and 1969’s Black Rhythm Happening.

In the early 1970’s, Gale moved west after being offered a gig as the artist in residence at Stanford University. He would settle permanently in San Jose, where he spent the ensuing years teaching and promoting jazz music throughout the community.

In 1974, San Jose’s mayor named Gale “San Jose’s Ambassador of Jazz,” and last year, he was inducted into the Black Legends Hall of Fame.