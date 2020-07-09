Elon Musk is Already Reconsidering His Endorsement of Kanye West

Elon Musk and Kanye West, photo via Grimes

Kanye West has only been in the presidential race for less than a week, and already he’s on the verge of losing his biggest backer.

Space X founder Elon Musk was quick to endorse Kanye’s candidacy following his Fourth of July announcement. “You have my full support!” Musk tweeted in response.



However, following Kanye’s free-wheeling interview with Forbes, during which he outlined an array of bizarre policies and positions, it seems Musk is having second thoughts.

In the Forbes interview, Kanye declared himself to be an anti-vaxer. He claimed Planned Parenthood was “placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” and called Black History Month a form of “torture porn.” He admitted to not having done “enough research” to have a tax policy, but is counting on God to help him find the “best solution.” At the moment, his only real foreign policy initiative is to take the NBA global. And he wants his White House organizational model based on Black Panther’s Wakanda.

Asked on Twitter how he could still consider supporting Kanye after reading the interview, Musk admitted, “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.”

It’s a potentially devastating blow to Kanye’s candidacy; not only did Kanye name-check Musk as one of the two advisors he’s relying on (the other being his wife, Kim Kardashian), he also told Forbes that he planned on putting Musk in charge of NASA after he wins.

Maybe it’s a good thing Kanye has yet to fill out any actual paperwork.