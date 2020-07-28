Record Number of Black Performers Receive Emmy Nominations in 2020

Little Fires Everywhere, Watchmen, Black Monday

#EmmysSoWhite? Not this year. On Tuesday morning, the Television Academy announced its nominations for the 2020 Emmys, delivering what’s reportedly their most diverse slate in history.

As Variety points out, out of the 102 acting nominees this year, 35 of those slots went to Black performers, accounting for 34.3% of the total slate. For context, that’s an increase from the previous high of 27.7% in 2018, and especially last year’s 19.8%.



It’s a refreshing change that aligns with the vision of Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, who led off this morning’s event by saying, “2020 isn’t just about the global health crisis. This year we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history, and it is our duty to use this medium for change.”

However, that inclusivity doesn’t exactly extend to the persistent gender gap across Hollywood, particularly behind the scenes. When it comes to writing nominations, Variety reports that it’s 32.5% women to 67.5% men. That number nearly echoes those involving direction, which similarly boils down to 31.9% to 68.1%. So, there’s plenty of work to be done.

Even so, one can’t dispute the fact that change is happening. Find out who wins when the Emmys go down Sunday, September 20th on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the festivities, which may or may not be a digital event. You can find a full list of nominations here.

Stay tuned for full coverage on Consequence of Sound.