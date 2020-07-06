Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Hans Zimmer Pays Tribute to Ennio Morricone: “Icons Just Don’t Go Away, Icons Are Forever”

Also read tributes from Edgar Wright, Metallica, Justin Vernon, New Order, Massive Attack, Chance the Rapper, and more

by
on July 06, 2020, 10:52am
0 comments
Hans Zimmer's Ennio Morricone Tribute
Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer, photo by Philip Cosores

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer who gave life to over 500 titles for film and television, passed away on Monday at the age of 91. In the wake of his passing, close friends and colleagues all offered their thoughts and condolences.

Hans Zimmer led the charge this morning during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. “Ennio was an icon and icons just don’t go away, icons are forever,” he said of the late composer. “The first movie I ever saw was Once Upon A Time In The West. I heard the music and saw those images and I said, ‘That’s what I want to do’.”

Similarly, director Edgar Wright offered his condolences on Twitter, writing: “Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn’t been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind.”

Editors' Picks

Not surprisingly, Morricone’s passing has had quite an impact on the music industry. Metallica, New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Massive Attack,  Chance the Rapper, and several other artists have all shared tributes this morning.

Below, you can read them all and see the influence Morricone had over the world.

Previous Story
The Office’s Stanley Launches Kickstarter to Produce Spin-Off Series
Next Story
Mandy Moore: Ryan Adams Did Not Reach Out to Me Privately Prior to Releasing Public Apology
No comments