Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Stay Safe and Don’t Be Dull with This Face Mask Combo Pack

Our two best-selling designs now featuring an adjustable ear loop

by
on July 13, 2020, 2:55pm
Mask Combo Variety Packs Consequence of Sound

As the pandemic churns on, there are signs of certain regions getting better, and others getting worse. People are under a lot of stress, but this is no time to overlook the real dangers outside. Be a naysayer in the fight against anti-maskers by snagging the latest variety pack of specialty designed face masks from Consequence of Sound.

We’re packaging together two of our dreamiest, best-selling designs from our first capsules of face masks. Made in the USA using recycled plastic bottles, reusable and washable, these masks feature a new adjustable over-ear loop that makes them the perfect fit for anyone looking to be a caretaker for not only themselves, but their community.

Available in a 4-pack and, for a limited time, a 2-pack, these combo bundles are being offered at a 25%-30% discount with FREE SHIPPING. Proceeds not only help support Consequence of Sound, an independent media company, but a portion will be donated to MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. Order yours below, or head to our newly launched web store to see our full offering of face masks.

On a side note, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask design, download this template and send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we like your design, we’ll get in touch.

Previous Story
How to Capture Opeth’s Guitar Sound
Next Story
Kirk Hammett Was “Sitting on the Toilet” When He Got the Call to Join Metallica