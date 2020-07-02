Father John Misty Releasing Anthem +3 Covers EP for Bandcamp Day

Father John Misty, photo by Kimberley Ross

In the early days of the pandemic, Father John Misty released his live album Off-Key in Hamburg to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. As the country continues to face unprecedented health and social challenges, the indie folk artist is back with another charity release, this time aligned with Bandcamp’s final scheduled fee-free event. On Friday, July 3rd, FJM unveils a new covers EP called Anthem +3.

The EP’s title is pretty autological: It features a new rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem” plus three other previously released covers. Father John Misty recorded his take on “Anthem” just a few weeks back, according to a press release, alongside producer Jonathan Wilson at his Fivestar Studios in Topanga, California.



Also on the EP are Wilson-produced versions of Cohen’s “One of Us Cannot Be Wrong” and Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Trouble”, as well as FJM’s cover Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain”, produced by Haxan Cloak.

Following the Bandcamp release of Anthem +3, the collection will hit DSPs through Sub Pop/Bella Union on July 14th. Proceeds from the effort will benefit CARE Action and Ground Game LA. The former is an international humanitarian organization working particularly with poor women to give them resources to improve impoverished communities, as well as survivors of war and natural disasters. The latter is a community-drive organization empowering Los Angeles residents through voting initiatives, coalition building, criminal justice reform, housing programming, and much more.

Bandcamp’s No Revenue Share Day sees the digital music service waiving its fees on the first Friday of the month. After successful events in March, May, and June, July’s sale is their last scheduled holiday. The company also recently announced that they’ll be donating their cut of sales on every Juneteenth to organizations fighting for racial justice and equal opportunity.

Anthem +3 EP Artwork:

Anthem +3 EP Tracklist:

01. Anthem (Leonard Cohen)

02. Fallin’ Rain (Link Wray)

03.Trouble (Yusuf / Cat Stevens)

04. One of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen)