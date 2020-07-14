Fender Launches New Player Offset Electric Guitar Models

Fender Player Offset Series, courtesy of Fender

Fender has announced new additions to its Player line of entry-level electric guitars. The Offset models are designed especially for aspiring guitarists playing “styles that thrive on nonconformity.”

The Offset collection features some of Fender’s most bold and eccentric body styles, featuring the Mustang, Mustang 90, Mustang Bass PJ, and Duo-Sonic. Fender fans will recognize these shapes from the guitar company’s stable of iconic designs, but the Offset series brings a new level of accessibility.



With their budget price point and smaller, lightweight bodies, the guitars are targeted toward beginner-to-intermediate level guitarists and female players, according to a Fender representative.

“Each model delivers the signature Fender sound that has dominated the guitar scene for more than 70 years, with a range of new colors and body shapes which are built with female players in mind,” the rep tells us. “Fender’s guitar-players are more diverse and more female than ever.”

If you’re looking to start your bedroom garage pop act, the Fender Player Offset series might the perfect entry point. Many of the product descriptions mention garage rock, surf, and noise rock — genres where the Mustang and Duo-Sonic have become staples via bands like Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Dinosaur Jr., and more recently, Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, and UK bedroom pop artist beabadoobee, who actually endorses the Player series in Fender’s accompanying video campaign.

“More people are playing guitar than ever before,” EVP of Fender Products Justin Norvell said in the press release. “Music fans everywhere continue to turn to music and playing guitar in times of hardship and artists are finding new ways to create. Like our artists, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what a guitar can be, giving players products that inspire and deliver quality craftsmanship, timeless design and iconic sound that take their music to new heights. These new offset models are no exception and bring some of our most popular designs and vintage-inspired colors to the Fender brand’s entry point and the forefront of a musical renaissance.”

Nestled at a price point just between Fender’s Squire models and standard Strats and Telecasters, the Player Offsets might be the ticket for committed newcomers and guitar vets alike. Spec-wise, they stand up close to Fender’s standard models, touting “vintage-inspired pickups for legendary tones reminiscent of the world’s most influential records; modern ‘C’-shaped necks for comfort; roadworthy hardware for reliable performance and easier setup; fresh colors; the classic Fender logo and ‘F’-stamped neck plate for a more authentic Fender look.”

The Player Offset models retail for $599.99 but are available for purchase at lower price points here. Watch beabadoobee’s Player series campaign video below.