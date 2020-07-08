Floating Movie Theater Coming to Paris’ Seine River

Cinéma sur l’Eau

“We’re gonna need a bigger a boat,” Chief Brody infamously said in Jaws — and so will Parisians. As the New York Post reports, a floating movie theater will soon bob over Paris’ historic Seine River starting next week.

Starting Saturday, July 18th, the “Cinéma sur l’Eau” — translation: cinema on the water — will help celebrate the Paris Plages, an annual program run by the city that gives Parisians temporary beaches throughout the summer.



The catch is that only 38 electric boats will be able to anchor near the screen. What’s more, each boat will be limited to two to six people each to ensure that they can follow social distancing orders to help stave off Covid-19. Those interested can currently enter a raffle in hopes of securing “seats.”

However, for those that a.) don’t have a boat or b.) have a boat but don’t feel lucky enough to win the raffle, 150 potential moviegoers will be allowed to watch from deckchairs on the nearby land on a first-come, first-served basis.

So, what’s being screened? Fletch? Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters? Not yet. So far, Le Grand Bain has been confirmed, the classic 2018 French comedy revolving around a group of men in a synchronized swimming team. Fitting, right?

Head to the event’s official site for more information.