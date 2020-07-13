This October, Jason Voorhees comes home in a big way. Today, Scream Factory officially announced an epic Blu-ray box set collecting every film in the Friday the 13th franchise — from the 1980 original all the way to the 2009 reboot.
Set for release on October 13th, the 12-film, 16-disc collection will contain both new material and all the supplemental goodies from prior home entertainment releases. What’s more, the set also includes a 40-page collectible essay booklet.
“Each film inside the slipcover packaging will receive a dedicated Blu-ray case featuring original theatrical artwork,” a press release reads, noting the similarities to box sets for Halloween, The Omen, and The Fly. “Some films in the set will have reversible sleeves with alternative cover art, giving you the option to swap them around.”
Below, you can consult an exhaustive breakdown of what every disc includes … so far. Scream notes they’re still adding adding more to this set, which should be somewhat surprising given everything that’s already listed. Fans will want to act fast in pre-ordering, however, given that only 13,000 units are being made.
Excited? Celebrate with the Halloweenies, who are currently spending 2020 in quarantine at Camp Crystal. Today, they dropped their episode on 1985’s Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, which doesn’t include Jason at all.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher
DISCS ONE & TWO: FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)
NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)
Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)
Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th
The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
A Friday The 13th Reunion
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)
S. Theatrical Trailer
International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)
DISC THREE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 (1981)
NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
Amy Steel Podcast Interview
Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
DISC FOUR: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 (1982)
NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements
In 2D And A NEW 3D Version
Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell
Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror
Legacy Of The Mask
Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE: FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER (1984)
NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman
Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4
Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito
Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
The Lost Ending
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
DISC SIX: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING (1985)
NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm
Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross
Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
DISC SEVEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES (1986)
NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham
Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin
Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green
Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 6
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI
Meeting Mr. Voorhees
Slashed Scenes
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
TV Spots (New to the Set)
Theatrical Trailer
DISC EIGHT: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD (1987)
Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder
Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder
Jason’s Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII
Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
Slashed Scenes With Introduction
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC NINE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989)
Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden
Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder
New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
Slashed Scenes
Gag Reel
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (1993)
NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)
NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)
NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder
NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey
Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISC TWELVE: JASON X (2002)
NEW Audio Commentary With Kane Hodder, Writer Todd Farmer, And Peter Bracke
NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer
Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham
The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason
By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary
Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC THIRTEEN: FREDDY VS. JASON (2003)
Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger
21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis
Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film’s Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography
Visual Effects Exploration
My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash
Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas
Original Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”
DISC FOURTEEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH (2009)
Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie
Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew
The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of
Additional Slashed Scenes
The Best 7 Kills
DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)
NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini
NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2
The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette
Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette
Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
Tales From The Cutting Room Floor
Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles
Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder
DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)
Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)
Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)
Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row
Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots
Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit