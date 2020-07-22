FUZZ Announce New Album III, Share Lead Single “Returning”: Stream

FUZZ are back and they’re ready to blow out your speakers. Ty Segall’s beloved garage rock trio have announced a new album as well as a lengthy tour that extends through next year. They will be touring in support of the new record, III, which is due out October 23rd via In the Red Recordings.
This is the first new album FUZZ have released in five years and serves as the follow-up to their 2015 full-length II. As such, this eight-track album sees Segall on drums, Charles Moothart on guitar, and Chad Ubovich on bass performing raw, headbang-worthy songs. Best of all, they’ve linked up with Steve Albini, who serves as the album’s producer and mixer.
FUZZ are celebrating the news with “Returning”, the lead single and “mission statement” of the album. The song meditates on the power of solitude, individuality, and perspective while simultaneously ripping apart at the seams with straight-up rock. It’s the exact type of return you would hope for when it comes to FUZZ. Stream it below.
At the start of this year, FUZZ planned to embark on a lengthy tour, but that was quickly snuffed out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the trio have officially rescheduled a new string of tour dates in its place. Following a Los Angeles residency at the Teragram Ballroom this December, FUZZ will spend the first three months of 2021 playing everywhere from New York City, Seattle, and Chicago to London, Barcelona, and Paris. Check out the full list of tour dates after the jump, and get tickets here.
III Artwork:
III Tracklist:
01. Returning
02. Nothing People
03. Spit
04. Time Collapse
05. Mirror
06. Close Your Eyes
07. Blind to Vines
08. End Returning
FUZZ 2020-2021 Tour Dates:
12/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom
12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom
12/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom
01/22-23 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
01/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
01/29 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
01/30 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
02/04 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
02/06 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/07 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
02/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/10 — New York City, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/11 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/12 — Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar
02/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/13 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center
03/16 — Nimes, FR @ Paloma
03/17 — Barcelona, ES @ Upload
03/18 — Madrid, ES @ BUT
03/20 — Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
03/22 — Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
03/24 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/25 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef
03/26 — Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9
03/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater
03/30 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/31 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom