FUZZ Announce New Album III, Share Lead Single “Returning”: Stream

FUZZ, photo by Denee Segall

FUZZ are back and they’re ready to blow out your speakers. Ty Segall’s beloved garage rock trio have announced a new album as well as a lengthy tour that extends through next year. They will be touring in support of the new record, III, which is due out October 23rd via In the Red Recordings.

This is the first new album FUZZ have released in five years and serves as the follow-up to their 2015 full-length II. As such, this eight-track album sees Segall on drums, Charles Moothart on guitar, and Chad Ubovich on bass performing raw, headbang-worthy songs. Best of all, they’ve linked up with Steve Albini, who serves as the album’s producer and mixer.



FUZZ are celebrating the news with “Returning”, the lead single and “mission statement” of the album. The song meditates on the power of solitude, individuality, and perspective while simultaneously ripping apart at the seams with straight-up rock. It’s the exact type of return you would hope for when it comes to FUZZ. Stream it below.

At the start of this year, FUZZ planned to embark on a lengthy tour, but that was quickly snuffed out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the trio have officially rescheduled a new string of tour dates in its place. Following a Los Angeles residency at the Teragram Ballroom this December, FUZZ will spend the first three months of 2021 playing everywhere from New York City, Seattle, and Chicago to London, Barcelona, and Paris. Check out the full list of tour dates after the jump, and get tickets here.

III Artwork:

III Tracklist:

01. Returning

02. Nothing People

03. Spit

04. Time Collapse

05. Mirror

06. Close Your Eyes

07. Blind to Vines

08. End Returning

FUZZ 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

12/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom

12/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom

01/22-23 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

01/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

01/29 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

01/30 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

02/04 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/06 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/07 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

02/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/10 — New York City, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/11 — New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/12 — Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

02/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/13 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center

03/16 — Nimes, FR @ Paloma

03/17 — Barcelona, ES @ Upload

03/18 — Madrid, ES @ BUT

03/20 — Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

03/22 — Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

03/24 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/25 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef

03/26 — Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9

03/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater

03/30 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/31 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom