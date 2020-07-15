Gang of Four and Matador Records Announce Archival Campaign

Gang of Four, photo by Andrew Corrigan

Gang of Four are teaming up with Matador Records for a new archival campaign.

To kick off the partnership, Gang of Four’s first three studio albums — Entertainment! from 1979, Solid Gold from 1981, and Songs of the Free from 1982 — have been added to online streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL (which is offering a 60-day free trial right now).



Additionally, 14 early live albums have been re-released on streaming services. Among the titles: Live at the Edge, Toronto (1979), Live at Nashville Ballroom, London (1979), Live at The Long Horn, Minneapolis (1979), Live at Ole Man Rivers, New Orleans (1980), Live at Roseland Ballroom, New York City (1981), and Live at Hofstra University, Hempstead (1983).

Below, stream a few of these digital reissues and stay tuned for more from Gang of Four’s new partnership with Matador.

Gang of Four co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill passed away at the age of 64 this past February. On Friday, July 17th, the remaining members of the English post-punk group will release Anti-Hero, an EP that contains a song co-written by Gill prior to his death. Gang of Four previously shared their This Heaven Gives Me Migraine EP earlier this year.