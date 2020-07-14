Crashing Parties with Lady June, Kevin Ayers, and Brian Eno

Ghost Echoes - No. 9

June Campbell Cramer, known to all as Lady June, was one of the greatest party hosts of her day. She was the connective tissue that held a whole musical scene together. She was the counterculture’s landlady. And she was also an artist in her own right. On this episode of Ghost Echoes, we crash a house party and do a bit of psychedelic people watching.

Music and Sound Notes:

–This episode contains excerpts of three tracks from Lady June’s Linguistic Leprosy: “Some Day Silly Twenty Three,” “To Whom It May Not Concern,” and “Am I.”

Further reading, listening:

–Details on Lady June’s life were gathered from Marcus O’Dair’s Robert Wyatt biography Different Every Time, as well as various online sources. These include her obituary in the Independent, an interview in Facelift Magazine, this feature on a fansite for Canterbury music, these reminiscences from June’s fellow Deia residents, the AllMusic review of Linguistic Leprosy, and Lady June’s own semi-autobiographical poem Rebella.

–The complete story of the wealthy Texan optician and Soft Machine patron Wes Brunson can be found on Aymeric Leroy’s blog about the Canterbury Scene.

–The full text of Robert Graves’ Goodbye to All That, complete with the prologue he wrote nearly 30 years later, can be found here. Joan Didion’s “Goodbye to All That” is in Slouching Towards Bethlehem.