Great White Plays Coronavirus Concert With No Social Distancing

Great White play crowded concert in North Dakota

Great White, the band that famously killed 100 people after setting off pyrotechnics inside of a small club, is at it again. The veteran rockers played a concert in Dickinson, North Dakota this past Thursday with no social distancing or any other safety protocols.

The concert was part of a concert series called “First on First”, which flaunts the fact that it has no safety restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don’t have any,” April Getz, an event coordinator for the concert series, told The Dickinson Press. “It’s one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that’s their personal choice. We’re leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend.”



As you can see from the footage embedded below, several hundred people attended the concert, standing in close proximity to one another with not a face mask to be seen. As health officials have warned that singing together in close quarters is a sure-fire way to spread the coronavirus, Great White quite literally found a new way to risk the lives of their fans.

