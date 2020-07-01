Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)

The “Hella Mega Tour” is ready to hit the road — for real this time. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have just announced the rescheduled dates of their joint stadium tour for later this fall and into summer 2021. This news arrives just over a month after the bands revealed they would have to delay the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Hella Mega Tour” now kicks off on November 8th in Perth, Australia and sees the bands perform in various cities across the country and in New Zealand. After that, they will take a break before resuming the stadium jaunt in Europe next summer. That leg kicks off in Paris on June 9th and has the bands playing in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and other cities throughout the month. Come July, they will fly back home to the US and stop in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, and Boston, among others.



“Your existing tickets are good for the rescheduled dates so hold on to them,” Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to see everyone at these shows next summer! Stay safe and wear your masks.”

Expect to hear the classic hits as well as plenty of live song debuts on the “Hella Mega Tour” because all three bands have new records in their back pockets. Green Day dropped Father of All Motherfuckers back in February, Fall Out Boy released MANIA in 2018, and Weezer shared The Black Album last year, with Van Weezer still yet to come.

Check out the updated list of tour dates for the “Hella Mega Tour” below. If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.

Hella Mega Tour 2020-2021 Dates:

11/08 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park ^

11/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium ^

11/14 — Sydney, Australia @ Bankwest Stadium ^

11/17 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium ^

11/20 — Dunedin, New Zealand @ Forsyth Barr Stadium ^

11/22 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium ^

06/09 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

06/20 — Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

06/21 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

06/23 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

06/25 — London, England @ London Stadium

06/26 — Huddersfield, England @ John Smith’s Stadium

06/28 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ TBA

07/14 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %

07/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium %

07/18 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

07/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park %

07/24 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field %

07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park %

07/29 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park %

07/31 — Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field %

08/01 — Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium %

08/04 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field %

08/05 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park %

08/08 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park %

08/10 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park %

08/13 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium %

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field %

08/17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre %

08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park %

08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park %

08/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field %

08/25 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park %

^ = w/ The Beths

% = w/ The Interrupters