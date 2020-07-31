Guns N’ Roses to Release Greatest Hits Album on Vinyl for First Time Ever

Guns 'N Roses Greatest Hits Double LP, courtesy of Geffen/UMe

Guns N’ Roses have announced that their multiplatinum 2004 Greatest Hits compilation will be coming to vinyl for the first time ever. The double-LP set arrives September 25th.

For many budding rockers in the early aughts (this writer included), Greatest Hits served as the entry point into Guns N’ Roses’ legendary discography. The tracklist spanned the band’s career at the time, and hit all the major checkpoints: the obligatory Appetite for Destruction mega-hits (“Welcome to the Jungle”, “Paradise City”, “Sweet Child ‘O Mine”), the best songs from Use Your Illusion I and II, the Lies ballad “Patience”, and even soundtrack contributions (the cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” from Interview with a Vampire).



Making the vinyl version particularly collectible is the inclusion of “Shadow of Your Love” — originally recorded in late 1986 and initially released in the Appetite for Destruction box set in 2018. The song rocketed to No. 5 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart after sitting on the shelf for over 30 years.

Instead of the traditional Side A, Side B, etc., the Greatest Hits vinyl release slyly dubs the collection’s four sides G, N, F’N, R. Not included on the vinyl is any song from Chinese Democracy, which was released four years after the initial hits collection.

Fans have a few variants to choose for the LP package, including a 180-gram “audiophile” black double-vinyl gatefold; a silver with red-and-white splatter colored double-vinyl gatefold; and a double-vinyl picture disc version available exclusively through the band’s official store.

Pre-order Greatest Hits on vinyl via Geffen/UMe or Amazon. Check out the images of the splatter edition (a Walmart exclusive) and picture discs below, followed by the tracklist.

In other news, Guns N’ Roses recently announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour, following its postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing will now take place in summer 2021.

Greatest Hits Vinyl Tracklist:

LP1 – Side G

Welcome to the Jungle

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Patience

LP1 – Side N

Paradise City

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Civil War

LP2 – Side F’N

You Could Be Mine

Don’t Cry (Original Version)

November Rain

Live and Let Die

LP2 – Side R

Yesterdays

Ain’t It Fun

Since I Don’t Have You

Sympathy For The Devil