Guns N’ Roses Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2021

Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris

After postponing their summer North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guns N’ Roses have unveiled the rescheduled dates. The outing will now take place in summer 2021, but will be comprised of six fewer dates than the planned 2020 run.

Originally, Guns N’ Roses had 19 North American shows scheduled for this summer, but the 2021 outing will only include 13 concerts. The band cites “routing and venue availability issues” as the reasons why six of the shows have been outright canceled.



The 2021 run kicks off July 10th with a headlining appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and runs through an August 19th show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The planned 2020 shows that are not being rescheduled or relocated to a nearby venue are Philadelphia; San Francisco; Atlanta; Tampa, FL; Arlington, TX; and Seattle.

A statement from Guns N’ Roses reads:

“Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year.”

The Smashing Pumpkins were set to open a handful of the 2020 shows, but it is unknown whether Billy Corgan and company will be on board for any portion of the 2021 run.

During their time off the road, Guns N’ Roses have been working on a new album. Slash recently revealed he’s been jamming with Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, and recording his guitar tracks for the highly anticipated LP.

Guns N’ Roses’ updated North American tour itinerary can be seen below, while tickets will be available here.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 North American Tour Dates:

07/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

07/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

07/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/03 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

07/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

07/13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

07/16 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium