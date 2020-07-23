Pictured: Mike Patton, Serj Tankian (Amy Harris), Chino Moreno (Phillip Cosores)

France’s Hellfest Open Air has announced its 2021 lineup, and it features 90-percent of the bands who were scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deftones, System of a Down, and Faith No More will still headline, as they were slated to this year. The fest will take place June 18th-20th in Clisson, France.

The festival wrote in a Facebook post: “Hellbangers, a little ahead of usual, here’s the lineup of the 2021 edition! 90% of the groups have reconfirmed their presence for next year, and as you know, they are particularly impatient to find you in Clissonese lands!”



The statement continued, “Unfortunately, 13 bands scheduled for the 2020 edition could not confirm their presence for 2021: Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, BABYMETAL, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count, and August Burns Red.”

In place of the bands that won’t make it, Hellfest added Puscifer, Dropkick Murphys, and Northlane., and plan to fill the rest of the slots, as well. Otherwise, the 2021 lineup poster (below) looks nearly identical to the canceled 2020 version.

That should come as a major relief to festival-goers, as the original lineup boasted a who’s-who of major hard rock and heavy metal acts. Aside from the headliners, other notable artists include Korn, Mayhem, Opeth, Deep Purple, The Offspring, Sepultura, Obituary, Devin Townsend, Suicidal Tendencies, Killing Joke, Social Distortion, Steel Panther… the list goes on, well into the tiny text.

In other words, Hellfest 2021 is as stacked as the 2020 iteration, which was essentially postponed. The Hellfest website urges 2020 ticketholders to keep their ticket for the 2021 fest. So far there is no further ticketing information.