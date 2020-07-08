Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West: “Ain’t Got Time for the Bullshit”

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx

It’s been four days since Kanye West announced his candidacy for president, but it looks like his old pal Jamie Foxx has already decided that he won’t be voting for him.

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts in the comment’s section of an Instagram post by former NBA star Stephen Jackson. The post denounces West’s presidential campaign with a quote from DJ Hed: “If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house, why would you vote this way? America’s obsession with fame / celebrity is the endgame.” Jackson then added some fuel, writing, “Kanye Trump… #ivehadenough of the clown shit.”



Without wasting a second, Foxx commented on the Instagram post cheering on the sentiment. “Gottdamn right!!!” he wrote. “Ain’t got time for the bullshit!!!”

In classic Kanye West fashion, his presidential run is all talk and no walk. He has yet to formally file any paperwork, but in interviews he swears this isn’t a publicity stunt, claims he’s a third party candidate under the banner of “The Birthday Party”, and says he already has his Vice President and advisors locked in. Perhaps the one fact that makes his campaign seem logical is that he’s a literal billionaire, as it’s always the rich people who choose to burn their money entering an election.

These days, Foxx is distancing himself from his music contributions, focusing instead on a busy slate of film work. Potentially the biggest movie he’s working on is Soul, a wildly existential Pixar flick where Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher and jazz musician, whose soul leaves his body after an accident.