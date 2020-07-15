Japanese Rapper Awich is “Shook Shook” on Her New Single: Stream

Awich

Japanese rapper Awich is ready to break through to America with her upcoming EP, and there’s no better track to make a memorable introduction with than “Shook Shook”, the new song she’s dropped today.

Over the past few years, Awich has been busy establishing herself as a rising force within Japan’s hip-hop scene. And now, in a few weeks, she will cross over to western audiences with Partition, her upcoming EP due out August 21st via Universal.



“Shook Shook” is our first taste of Partition, and it comes on strong in the best of ways. Awich alternates between Japanese and English while rapping about her experiences as a women in the male-centric music industry. Behind her, a dark piano loop can be heard atop a gritty bass beat, all smoothed out by producer Chaki Zulu. It’s almost reminiscent of Leikeli47’s blown-out but poppy production.

In the song’s music video, directed by Kento Yamada, Awich can be seen prowling down a hotel hallway and rapping her verses ominously to shadows nearby. Elsewhere, she can be seen watching a group of men wrestle with one another in a pile of sand. If her stances or work blazer didn’t give it away, Awich is the one in control here — both in the visuals and, given time, in the music industry. Watch it below.