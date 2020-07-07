Jared Leto-Starring Tron Film Moving Forward At Disney: Report

Jared Leto in Blade Runner 2049

A third Tron film is moving forward at Disney, with Jared Leto attached to star.

News of Leto’s involvement in a Tron sequel first surfaced in 2017. At the time, it was reported that he would play a character named Ares, in addition to serving as a producer on the project.



Fast forward and three years and it seems production on Tron 3 is finally be moving forward. Via The Playlist, Disney Insider reports that the studio has nailed down a script and is currently searching for a director. Though details are being kept close to the vest, the film will likely be a sequel as opposed to a reboot, and could feature cast members from 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Mitchell Leib, Disney’s President of Music and Soundtracks, seemingly confirmed at much during a recent interview with the Light the Fuse podcast. “We’re looking at making a Tron 3,” Leib revealed. “We’ve got a great script. A really phenomenal script that we’re very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn’t right to do it years ago, I think we feel the timing is right, now. We learned a lot of lessons from Tron: Legacy’.”

Leib also said Disney has had initial discussions with Daft Punk about returning to soundtrack the film. The French electronic duo previously scored Tron: Legacy.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Tron: Legacy served as the direct sequel to 1982’s Tron, with Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner reprising their roles as Kevin Flynn and Alan Bradley, respectively. New cast members included Olivia Wilde, Garrett Hedlund, James Frain, Beau Garrett and Michael Sheen. Despite heavy promotion on Disney’s end, the film was met with mixed reviews and mild success at the box office, earning $400 million worldwide.

