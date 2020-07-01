Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Frosty the Snowman Movie

Jason Momoa set to play Frosty the Snowman

Who had Frosty the Snowman played by Jason Momoa on their 2020 bingo card? The Game of Thrones and Aquaman hunk has boarded Warner Bros.’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the children’s holiday classic, according to Deadline.

Elf scribe David Berenbaum is writing the film’s script, reuniting with producer Jon Berg.



“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg commented in a statement.

Added co-producer Greg Silverman, “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

Momoa may be best known for playing Khal Drago, the ferocious leader of the Dothraki in Game of Thrones, and Aquaman, the mighty King of Atlantis, in Warner Bros’ DECU. However, of late Momoa’s roles have run of the gamut of genres: he showed off his comedy chops in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial, portrayed Ozzy Osbourne in a music video, and recently signed on to star opposite Peter Dinklange in a vampire con movie.

It’s unclear how closely Berenbaum’s script will align to the original Frosty the Snowman animated special from 1969. Deadline only notes that the film will be a “hybrid CG/live-action” production with Momoa embodying “a CGI Frosty.”