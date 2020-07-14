Menu
Jazz Collective Standing on the Corner Share New Video for “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto”: Watch

The experimental jazz outfit teams with 7-year-old vocalist Annalise Chanel Renee Williams for a thrilling performance

by
on July 14, 2020, 3:16pm
standing on the corner G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto music video
Standing on the Corner

Experimental jazz collective Standing on the Corner have shared a video for their new song “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto”.

The clip features SOTC in Variation 7 (Shamel Cee Mystery on clavinet, drummer Savannah Harris, Kweku Sumbry playing congas, Devin Starks on double bass, Linton Smith III tapping the tambourine, and organist Aja Grant). They’re joined by 7-year-old vocalist Annalise Chanel Renee Williams, who takes the stage like a true star performer. Young Annalise screams and sings some “ooh-ahhs” before interpolating a bit of “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen”.

Described in a press release as “a special shape shifting message of concern,” the video also features poetry from director Carlos de Jesus. Watch below.

Standing on the Corner will release a 12-inch vinyl single version of “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto” to benefit Therapy for Black Girls and Ancient Song Doula Services. The donations will be made “in the name of Little Anna in hopes to leave behind a better world for Her and all Black women than the burning one we’ve inherited,” as the band states in a press release. Pre-orders are available now.

In recent months, Standing on the Corner have collaborated with an array of artists, including Solange and Earl Sweatshirt, among others.

