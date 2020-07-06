Menu
J.K. Rowling Won’t Stop Being Transphibic, Says Gay People Are Experiencing a “New Kind of Conversion Therapy”

Disgraced author likened hormone replacement therapy to anti-depressants

on July 06, 2020, 2:51pm
J.K. Rowling

Despite penning a 3,600-word pro-TERF manifesto, disgraced author J.K. Rowling still has more nonsense to spew regarding the transgender community.

In a new series of tweets, Rowling argued that gay people who are struggling with mental health issues are being misguided into undertaking “a new kind of conversion therapy” that involves hormones and surgery. She also likened hormones — a common gender-affirming step in trans people’s transitioning process — to anti-depressants, and called those who used anti-depressants as “pure laziness.”

It all started on Sunday, when Rowling liked a tweet that compared hormone to anti-depressants. “Hormone prescriptions are the new anti depressants,” the tweet in question reads. “Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort. Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds.”

Trans folks are known to suffer from gender dysphoria, which often goes hand-in-hand with depression. Hormone therapy replacement helps greatly with gender dysphoria, and thus depression, but it is hardly the same thing as anti-depressants. By liking that problematic tweet, Rowling invalidated the importance of hormones to trans people (not to mention she outed herself, again, as completely ignorant about the trans experience). She also suggested that those with depression are seeking an easy way out by taking medication, and that all depression can be simply solved by “time and effort.”

In true Rowling fashion, the Harry Potter author didn’t apologize after being called out for liking the tweet. Instead, she first claimed that the entire social media interaction was falsified. “I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely,” she wrote. “I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this.”

But Rowling’s version of “not ignoring this” actually meant defending and doubling down on the supposed “fake” tweet’s rhetoric. In subsequent posts on Twitter, she villainized the use of hormone treatment and spewed blatant misinformation about the medical care trans people receive.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests,” wrote Rowling. In an especially egregious tweet, she said that society is seeing “a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.” In essence, she believes individuals are being tricked into being trans without fully understanding the medical repercussions.

While it’s true that surgery and transition regret does exist within the trans community, it does so on a much lower scale than Rowling is portraying here. There are also many nuanced reasons why that regret exists, none of which she addresses. The real percentage of those who choose to detransition hovers somewhere between .04% and 8% depending on the survey, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. By pushing such a misinformed agenda, Rowling continues to put trans people at great risk — the kind that leads the US government to repeal trans healthcare rights altogether.

“I think the reason why detransition stories are popular in this given time is because it neatly fits into this idea that young people especially are being made to be trans,” Lui Asquith, a legal counselor for U.K.-based LGBTQ group Mermaids, told NBC News last year. “The media are conjuring up a panic about trans lives, and the first victims of that panic are the young people who are indirectly being told that they’re a phase.”

Elsewhere, Rowling admitted that she has used anti-depressants in the past “and they helped me.” Sadly, her own positive personal experience with them apparently hasn’t resulted in an iota of compassion or greater understanding about mental health issues. As it’s becoming painfully obvious, all of Rowling’s controversial opinions — whether they be about anti-depressants or trans folks in general — are coming from a place of deep insecurity, as award-winning trans author Thomas Page McBee noted recently.

“I’ve thought a lot about what makes rich, entitled ppl like J* R*wling obsessed with/threatened by trans ppl and the only explanation that makes sense is what sociologists call “identity threat”: a scarcity mentality positing that others’ identities literally threaten one’s own,” he explained on Twitter. “It’s the foundational underpinning to white fragility, “gay panic” defense, and countless other forms of harm perpetuated by threatened, powerful people who feel justified in defending their “way of life” from the mere existence of the people they dehumanize.”

Find Rowling’s latest Twitter rant below, followed by McBee’s comments.

Because of Rowling’s transphobic positions, all three principal Harry Potter actors — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — have issued statements condemning the book’s author, as has Eddie Redmayne, the star of Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts offshoot series.

