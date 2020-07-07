Johnny Depp Admits to Supplying His 13-Year-Old Daughter with Marijuana

Johnny Depp and his daughter Lily-Rose Depp (Instagram)

Johnny Depp took the stand in a UK court on Tuesday as part of his three-week-long libel case against The Sun, the newspaper which accused him of being beating his ex-wife, Amber Heard. During today’s testimony, Depp discussed his drug usage over the years, at one point revealing that he supplied his then-13-year-old daughter with marijuana, reports Page Six.

Depp said he was being a “responsible parent” because Lily-Rose Depp — a preteen at the time of this story, but who is now 21 years old — told him she went to a party where someone passed her a joint. That’s when the Secret Window actor opened up his personal supply, saying that he would rather her use his own “trustworthy” stash instead of a stranger’s weed potentially laced with other drugs.



“It’s a safety issue; it’s a father worried about his daughter in this kind of situation,” explained Depp. “She was just 12, and she said she didn’t know what to do. I said, ‘Listen, sweetheart, if you are at a party and someone hands you the joint, take the joint from the person and pass it to the next person. Please don’t experiment with drugs with people you don’t know.'”

To his credit, Depp apparently took all the steps a parent should in this scenario. He had a long talk with his daughter about honesty and trust, confirmed with his then-wife Vanessa Paradis that she was okay with the plan, and tested his own marijuana to make sure it was of safe quality before sharing it with Lily-Rose.

“I don’t want a 13-year-old going into some sort of paranoid tailspin,” said Depp. “I want her to trust me. If my daughter says she was ready, she was ready. I wanted to make sure the settings were perfection, put on family TV, fill the refrigerator with ice cream, fill the freezer, make a situation where the experience is as pleasant as possible.”

The subject came up in court because The Sun article in question cites Depp’s drug use as a problem. While Depp readily admitted on Tuesday that he has taken “every drug known to man” over the years, he vehemently denied assaulting Heard. “If this is wrong in your eyes, I appreciate what you think,” he said in court. “But I was raising a daughter, and I was being a responsible parent so far as I’m concerned.”