Josh Homme Performs Solo Version of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils”: Watch

Josh Homme gave a special acoustic solo performance of Them Crooked Vultures’ “Spinning in Daffodils” as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream on Thursday night. Watch the replay below.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman seems to be on a nostalgic streak as of late. Not only has he expressed interest in recording a new album with Them Crooked Vultures, he recently said he’d be open to reuniting with Kyuss.



For now, though, Homme is biding his time in quarantine with random one-offs. He guested on Run the Jewels’ latest album, teamed up with Sharon Van Etten to cover “What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding”, and performed QOTSA’s “Villains of Circumstance” from his bathroom.