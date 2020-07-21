Jurassic Park (Universal)

Life finds a way, and so do blockbusters. According to Variety, the original Jurassic Park trilogy is battering down the fences and stomping over to Netflix in August.

Like those birds at the end of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original, the series is flocking away from NBCUniversal’s Peacock after only 17 days, making it quite a coup for Netflix.



It’s also just downright timely. After all, Jurassic Park has been back in the box office, thanks to repertory screenings at drive-ins across America.

What’s more, Consequence of Sound just named it the single greatest summer blockbuster of all time. As this writer wrote in his glowing blurb:

Decades later, and hyperbole be damned, Jurassic Park remains the standard for comparison. It’s in the DNA. This is a blockbuster about creating a blockbuster — a commentary on the Universal model … distributed by Universal — and it’s never cynical about that fact. Instead, like all of us, the film’s in awe of its own imagination.

Can’t say the same for the two following sequels — 1997’s The Lost World and 2001’s Jurassic Park III — but they’re fun enough to warrant an afternoon rewatch.

Stay tuned for Netflix’s full August listing later this week. For now, you can see what’s coming to Hulu, HBO, and Disney+, or you can find another dino-sized blockbuster.

