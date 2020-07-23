Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has announced a 2021 tour, rescheduling many of the shows he previously called off due to the pandemic.

Some industry folks don’t think live music will be back until 2022, but don’t count Bieber as a belieber believer. The pop star has revealed a tour schedule for next summer that includes previously postponed concerts as well as 19 new stops. Kicking off June 7th with a two-nighter in San Jose, the fresh shows include double-headers in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, as well as dates in Boston, Philadelphia, Tacoma, Newark, and Brooklyn.



As for the rescheduled portion, a press release notes that the rerouting won’t be stopping in “all markets,” and it looks like planned gigs in Columbia, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; East Rutherford, New Jersey; and Québec have been called off. The trek will also stick to arenas; back when it was called the “Changes Tour”, Bieber had booked larger stadiums, but downgraded to arenas when COVID-19 concerns led to sagging ticket sales.

Keeping the smaller venues in mind, Bieber’s team has apparently redesigned the tour production. He’ll also be bringing along new support acts, as original openers Kehlani and Jaden Smith won’t be joining him on the new dates.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are already available, with the new shows going on sale August 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can get them via Ticketmaster, or check out the secondary market. Find Justin Bieber’s full 2021 tour schedule below.

Despite dropping the reference from its name, the tour comes in support of Bieber’s latest album, Changes, which arrived on Valentine’s Day this year. News of the dates comes just about a month after the pop singer faced sexual assault allegations from two women. In publicly denying the claims, Bieber provided evidence — including literal receipts — to support his innocence. He’s now suing the accusers for $20 million in a defamation suit.

Justin Bieber 2021 Tour Dates:

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

06/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

06/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

06/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

07/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/02 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

08/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center