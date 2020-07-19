Kanye West Holds First Campaign Presidential Rally in South Carolina

Kanye West's first campaign event

Kanye West held his first presidential campaign rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Around 5:00 p.m. ET, Kanye took a makeshift stage wearing a bulletproof vest and with his head shaved to say, “2020”. Kanye’s rambling, often incoherent remarks began with a diatribe about how social media is brainwashing culture.



From there, he boasted about having a 132 IQ and how he went “to the hospital because my brain was too big for my skull.”

He said Harriet Tubman “didn’t free the slaves, she had them go work for other white people.”

He explained his stance against Planned Parenthood, at one point revealing that his wife Kim Kardashian was considering an abortion prior to the birth of their first child before Kanye had a vision from God. Kanye broke down crying after saying he almost allowed his child to be “murdered.”

When a young woman took the stage to challenge Kanye on his views of abortion, Kanye proposed giving pregnant women $1 million in order to see their pregnancy through.

He threatened to cease his relationship with adidas and Gap unless the companies put him on the board, and encouraged his followers to cease watching porn.

He said, if elected, marijuana would be legal and free.

This is a developing story…