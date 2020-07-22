Kim Kardashian Asks for “Compassion and Empathy” as Kanye West Battles Bipolar Disorder

Kanye West, photo via Netflix

Kim Kardashian-West is asking for “compassion and empathy” as her husband Kanye West battles bipolar disorder.

In a note posted to Instagram, Kardashian acknowledged that her husband’s recent behavior was the result of his bipolar disorder. This past weekend, Kanye held a campaign rally for president in South Carolina. In the days since then, he’s posted a number of alarming messages to social media.



“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kardashian wrote. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kardashian also addressed the difficultly of getting her husband help: “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” Last night, Kanye threatened to divorce Kardashian after she allegedly sought a 51/50 involuntary psychiatric hold.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it the most,” Kardashian wrote to conclude her note. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

