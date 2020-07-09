Family and Friends Believe Kanye’s Presidential Run is a Bipolar Episode: Report

Kanye West, photo via Netflix

Family and friends of Kanye West believe his presidential candidacy is a byproduct of a bipolar episode he is currently experiencing and are worried about his current mental state.

Sources close to Kanye’s family told TMZ that they believe he is in “the throes of a serious bipolar episode,” which has impacted his decision making. They point to his particularly bizarre and free-wheeling interview with Forbes, during which he came out as an anti-vaxxer, claimed Planned Parenthood was “placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” and called Black History Month a form of “torture porn.” He also repeatedly claimed that when he wins election, it’ll be because God appointed him.



Kanye has spoke candidly about his bipolar diagnosis in the past, at times even celebrating it. “That’s my superpower… ain’t no disability,” he proclaimed on the song “Yikes” from his 2018 album, ye.

Describing his personal experience with the illness during a 2019 interview with David Letterman, Kanye explained, “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel everyone wants to kill you. You don’t trust anyone. You feel all these things.”

In the past, Kanye has resisted taking medication. “I cannot be on meds and make Watch the Throne level or Dark Fantasy level music. You don’t make ‘Runaway’ on medication,” he tweeted in 2018. Instead, he uses alternate forms of therapy to manage his condition, such as light thearpy.

Editor’s Note: SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.