Kanye West Drops New Song “Donda” in Honor of Late Mother: Stream

Kanye West and Donda West

Kanye West has unveiled a new song in honor of his late mother, Donda West, on what would have been her 71st birthday. Simply titled “Donda”, the track begins with audio of Kanye’s mother reciting lyrics to KRS-One’s “Sound Of Da Police”. Kanye himself takes over around the 1:28 mark. Listen below.

Donda West died on November 10th, 2017, one day after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure. A coroner later determined she passed from coronary artery disease and “multiple post-operative factors.”



Last month, Kanye released “Wash Us in the Blood”, a collaboration with Travis Scott that serves as the first preview of Kanye’s upcoming album, God’s Country. He also recently announced his intention to run for president in 2020, though he has yet to file the proper paperwork and some family and friends are worried about his mental state.