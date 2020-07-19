Kanye West Announces New Album in Since-Deleted Tweet

Kanye West

2020 presidential candidate (?) Kanye West may be releasing a new album next Friday, July 24th. In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye tweeted the tracklist for a new album called Donda.

The tweet contained a hand-written tracklist listing 20 songs, including the previously revealed title track as well as the Travis Scott collaboration, “Wash Us in the Blood”.



Kanye previously said “Wash Us in the Blood” would appear on a new album called God’s Country. It’s unclear whether he’s simply changed the name of that album, or if Donda is a separate release altogether.

Whatever the case, if Kanye does indeed follow through with plans to release a new album next Friday, it’ll serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King and its companion LP, Jesus Is Born.

In related news, Kanye still appears to be running for president, even though a prominent campaign advisor has said said otherwise. In another tweet posted on Saturday (which hasn’t been deleted), Kanye asked South Carolina residents to sign a petition so that he could appear on the state’s presidential ballot. It’s worth noting that South Carolina is only one of 50 states in the US, and he’ll need to get on many more state ballots in order to even have a chance of being in the running for the minimal number of electoral college votes needed to become president. Unfortunately for Kanye, time is quickly running out.

Kanye’s deleted album announcement: DONDA pic.twitter.com/gn538VM7vg — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) July 18, 2020