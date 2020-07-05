Kanye West Says He’s Running For President in 2020

Kanye West

Kanye West has long expressed an interest in running for president, though he previously said he would wait until Donald Trump was out of office. Now, though, the billionaire polymath has seemingly announced his intention to seek the presidency in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye wrote in a tweeted post on Independence Day. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020Vision”



Given that the election is less than four months away, and with the filing deadline for a number of states having already passed, Kanye’s path to the White House won’t be easy. Additionally, he recently agreed to become the creative director of the Gap, with plans to launch his initial product line in early 2021. How he intends to barnstorm the country while fulfilling his commitments to the Gap seems like a daunting proposition. But with a net worth of over one billion dollars, the Kardashians’ social media clout, and the ability to dominate the headlines like few other public figures not named Donald Trump, Kanye definitely has the means and tools to run for president. Whether or not he follows through with that proposition remains anyone’s guess, however.

One thing is for sure: He already has Elon Musk’s endorsement.

