Killroy Was Here

Kevin Smith belongs in the horror genre. With 2011’s Red State and 2014’s Tusk, the New Jersey filmmaker proved there’s a whole other life outside of his View Askewniverse. That’s why we’re stoked he’s back for blood with Killroy Was Here.

On Sunday during Comic-Con@Home (via Bloody Disgusting), Smith dropped the first trailer for the film, which he’s likened to the anthological horror of George Romero and Stephen King’s Creepshow. Here’s what he said:



“It’s got a theme that runs through it, and all these little stories that happen around [Killroy]. He’s kinda like a kid Avenger. If you fuck with kids, Killroy will show up. And he looks wonderfully goofy. Bald head and a nose that hangs over the fence. [Robert Kurtzman] designed something that’s kinda horrifying but it’s also goofy at the same time.”

Based on what we’re seeing in the clip, Smith’s spirited imagination is on full display, only he’s seemingly dropped his ideas into a blender, and let the blood and guts spill out everywhere. This thing looks like pure chaos … and we’re here for it.

Watch the trailer below and see if you can spot Jason Mewes. Sadly, Smith is eyeing a 2021 release, eschewing the entire Halloween season this year, which is admittedly a major drag. Oh well, more to look forward to in the future.

