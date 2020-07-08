Kid Cudi and Eminem Announce New Collaborative Single “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”

Kid Cudi (photo by Natalie Somekh) and Eminem (photo by Philip Cosores)

Kid Cudi and Eminem have teamed up for their first-ever collaborative single, and it’s due out in less than 48 hours. The highly anticipated release is titled, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”, and officially arrives Friday, July 10th.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Cudi’s own daughter, Vada Wamwene Mescudi. “Hi! It’s Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,’ is coming on Friday! Check it out!” she adorably revealed in a video posted to Twitter.



It’s unclear whether the single is a one-off release or taken from a larger project, such as Cudi’s forthcoming Entergalactic album. The song’s title, of course, is a reference to the two rappers: in 2009, Cudi released a track dubbed “Call Me Moon Man”, while Em has long retained Slim Shady as a nickname.

For Cudi, “Adventures” follows his joint effort with Travis Scott, “THE SCOTTS”. This year, he also put out a solo single, thought to be off Entergalactic, called “Leader of the Delinquents”. Outside of music, he and Kanye West have a new animated TV show on the way based on their Kids See Ghosts collaborative album. Cudi also is said to have “a significant role” in the forthcoming film Bill and Ted 3.

Em let loose his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, at the top of 2020. Most recently, the “Rap God” himself ranked his favorite rappers of all time.