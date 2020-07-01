Jaz Coleman

Legendary Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman has teamed up with Czech musician Ondrej Smeykal to form a new project called Black & Red. Their introduction comes in the form of the song “On the Day the Earth Went Mad”.

“The Black and Red project was born in Australia in 2010 when I set out to find the greatest virtuoso of the didgeridoo only to find the maestro of the instrument resided in Prague where I lived,” explained Coleman. “Upon my return to the Czech Republic, I was introduced to Ondrej Smeykal.”



He continued, “We ended up not just developing an ancient instrument but recording the Black & Red project (adding only Indian Harmonium) and an explosive duo was formed which could recreate the recording live perfectly. The funny thing is Black and Red only made sense after lockdown.”

The origins of Black & Red may date back a decade, but the project’s first song fit in with the current state of the world amidst the pandemic and worldwide protests. “On the Day the Earth Went Mad” features timely lyrics like, “Hurricanes and tidal waves/ Mutinies and mobs on the rampage/ Activists and angry demonstrations/ Neutralizing all communications.”

A video for the track, incorporating news footage from throughout the years, can be seen below. The single is available as a limited-edition red vinyl release via Coleman’s online store or digitally here.

