Buzz Osborne and Trevor Dunn, photo by Mackie Osborne

Founding Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne, a.k.a. King Buzzo, has shared another new song, “Delayed Clarity”, from the upcoming album Gift of Sacrifice, out August 14th.

The new record sees Buzzo in collaboration with longtime friend and Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn. Although patently King Buzzo in their black humor and general irreverence, the three singles we’ve heard from the new album — including “Science in Modern America” and “I’m Glad I Could Help Out” — are far removed from the crushing sludge metal of the Melvins.



Instead, the aforementioned tracks and new acoustic-based single “Delayed Clarity” are steeped in an avant-folk that recalls Tom Waits’ Rain Dogs with its left-field instrumentation and eclecticism. Buzzo and Dunn pull from their bag of sonic tricks, and the results veer delightfully eschew.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record,” Buzzo said in an earlier press statement announcing the album. Initially, the duo were set to tour in May in support of the album’s release. The tour was then called off and the release date pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then Buzzo has let the music speak for itself, offering few remarks on the upcoming LP. However, when he’s finally able to tour the new material, he’s confident the results will be satisfactory.

“Once we take the stage,” Buzzo said, “I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

Pre-order Gift of Sacrifice via Ipecac or Amazon. Stream “Delayed Clarity” below.