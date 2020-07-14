King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Return with Sweet New Single “Honey”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have returned with “Honey”, their first new material since last summer’s Infest the Rats’ Nest.

Nearly five minutes in length, the single leans on the more gentle, twangier side of psychedelia, as frontman Stu Mackenzie praises a special someone (“the magic potion”) that’s kept him afloat during these uncertain times. “You taste like honey/ All warm and runny/ Kinder than candy/ Effervescent shandy/ Days are ever sweeter when I wake up near ya,” he sings on the track, which isn’t to be confused with The Jesus and Mary Chain’s similarly titled saccharine alt-rock hit.



Accompanying the song is a video directed and edited by John Angus Stewart. “Shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens,” Mackenzie noted on Twitter. “I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world.” Check it out below.

“Honey” may be the Australian outfit’s first official original offering of 2020, but King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have been anything but idle the last few months. In fact, they’ve released four (!) live albums, including the most recent Chunky Shrapnel from April.