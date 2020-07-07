Bob Mould and Milana Rabkin Join Kyle Meredith Live

Kyle Meredith Live... Bob Mould and Milana Rabkin

Kyle Meredith Live, our new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, returns with another round of guests to discuss the hottest topics in music going down at the moment.

Today, Kyle will speak with legendary singer-songwriter Bob Mould, who will discuss politics, Black Lives Matter, Pride, and how it all factors into his latest record, Blue Hearts.



On Thursday, Kyle will connect with Milana Rabkin, co-founder of Stem, a new distribution platform for artists in need of finding alternative ways of getting paid beyond album sales.

Kyle Meredith Live airs Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET via Consequence’s Instagram account. For more interviews, be sure to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With…, a tri-weekly podcast series that drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Below, watch Kyle’s interview with Bob Mould.