Jehnny Beth on the Inspiration of Carl Sagan and Henry Rollins

Kyle Meredith With... Jehnny Beth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Jehnny Beth calls up Kyle Meredith to speak about To Live Is To Love. The Savages frontwoman discusses working with Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and taking inspiration from Carl Sagan and Henry Rollins. Beth also dives into the LP’s themes of guilt, sexuality, and religion, while noting that “the core of the record is my shameful faults.” The French multimedia artist also talks about how her many projects intersect, including the record’s companion book, CALM: Crimes Against Love Memories.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter