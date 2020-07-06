Menu
Jeremy Zucker on the Concept Behind Love Is Not Dying

The 24-year-old New Jersey native discusses how writing is therapeutical

July 06, 2020
Jeremy Zucker calls Kyle Meredith to discuss Love Is Not Dying, a concept album about being in a relationship with someone battling addiction and mental health. Zucker speaks on the therapy of writing, coupling overwhelming beauty with the apocalypse, and balancing love and death. On the music side, the 24-year-old New Jersey native discusses using guitars meaningfully, teaching himself piano as he was writing the songs, and the success he’s found around the world.

