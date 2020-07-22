Menu
The Youngbloods’ Jesse Colin Young on Why He Re-Recorded “Get Together” with Steve Miller

Legendary singer-songwriter reflects on writing about injustice over 60 years

Legendary founder of The Youngbloods Jesse Colin Young speaks with Kyle Meredith about re-recording the ’60s anthem “Get Together” to help feed hungry people through a partnership with SongAid and Why Hunger. Young tells us about tapping his friend Steve Miller to join him on the new version, the meaning of releasing the track on Juneteenth, and how the song speaks to now as much as it did during the original counterculture era. The songwriter also discusses last year’s comeback record, Dreamers, and how he’s continued to write about injustices throughout his 60-year career.

