Jimmy Buffett Says Fans Still Tailgating for Quarantine Shows

Jimmy Buffett sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Life On the Flip Side, an album that found the legendary performer at No. 2 on the album charts behind Lady Gaga. Buffett discusses balancing heavy subjects with humor in his songs, the influence of Bob Marley, how the melting pot of the Gulf area plays such a big role in his work, and the importance of music as a part of social change. The Margaritaville author also speaks about writing about royalty checks in a new track, playing live stream shows for front line workers and how fans are still tailgating for the quarantine performances.

