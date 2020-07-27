Menu
Jon Batiste and Nabil Ayers on Black Lives Matter, Protests, and Change Across the Music Industry

The two also discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming election

by
on July 27, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Jon Baptiste and Nabil Ayers

Jon Batiste, band leader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Nabil Ayers, the US general manager for 4AD, both join Kyle Meredith to discuss how Black Lives Matter has affected their work and the entire music industry.

Batiste talks about leading protests on the streets of New York and the importance of voting in the upcoming election. While Ayers discusses his recent New York Times article about Ed Eckstine, the first black person appointed president of a major U.S. record label, the industry’s approach to Blackout Tuesday, and the autobiography he’s working on about his own history in the business.

It should be noted that this episode was originally recorded as part of Kyle Meredith’s new video series that premieres every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST on Consequence‘s Instagram channel.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

