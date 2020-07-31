JXDN on the Influence of Juice WRLD, Working with Travis Barker, and Pushing Against Southern Values

Kyle Meredith With... JXDN

JXDN gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the seemingly overnight success of his music career after making a name for himself on TikTok over the last couple of years. The rising star discusses how seeing Juice WRLD in concert inspired him to be a songwriter, signing to Travis Barker’s new label, and writing/recording with the pop-punk legend. Texas born and Tennessee raised, JXDN also talks about pushing against the judgmental Southern environment that he grew up in, having supportive pastor parents, and the stories behind “Angels & Demons” and “So What!”.

